    49th Civil Engineering Squadron Helps Holloman Beat the Heat [Image 1 of 5]

    49th Civil Engineering Squadron Helps Holloman Beat the Heat

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    06.25.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Bobby Teichmann 

    49th Wing

    A crane is parked outside a dormitory during the installation of a new air-conditioning unit at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, June 25, 2024. The new unit will help 72 dorm residents stay cool during extreme summer heat, reducing the risk of heat-related medical conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Bob Teichmann)

    This work, 49th Civil Engineering Squadron Helps Holloman Beat the Heat [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Bobby Teichmann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    air conditioning
    CES
    HVAC
    Alamogordo
    dormitory
    Otero Country

