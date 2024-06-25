Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fairchild honors those who lost their lives during 30th Anniversary of Hospital Shooting [Image 2 of 4]

    Fairchild honors those who lost their lives during 30th Anniversary of Hospital Shooting

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    06.20.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Clare Werner 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing

    Retired U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Jerome Thornton speaks about his experience during the 30-year anniversary memorial ceremony of an active shooter incident at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, June 20, 2024. Thornton was working in the base hospital on June 20, 1994, when an active shooter opened fire resulting in five lives lost and 22 injured. During his speech, Thornton shared his memory of the day and offered condolences to the families of the victims. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Clare Werner)

    Memorial Ceremony
    Washington
    Fairchild
    92nd Air Refueling Wing
    30th Anniversary

