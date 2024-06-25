Fairchild honors those who lost their lives during 30th Anniversary of Hospital Shooting

Col. Garret Bilbo, 92nd Air Refueling Wing deputy commander, delivers the opening remarks during a memorial ceremony at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, June 20, 2024. On June 20, 1994, an active shooter opened fire inside the base hospital resulting in five lives lost and 22 injured. Thirty years later, Bilbo and other 92nd ARW leaders hosted a memorial ceremony to recognize the lives lost and those affected by the incident. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Clare Werner)

