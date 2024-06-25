Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fairchild honors those who lost their lives during 30th Anniversary of Hospital Shooting [Image 4 of 4]

    Fairchild honors those who lost their lives during 30th Anniversary of Hospital Shooting

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    06.20.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Clare Werner 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing

    Airmen assigned to the 92nd Air Refueling Wing salute while “Taps” plays honoring those who lost their lives in an active shooter incident during a memorial ceremony at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, June 20, 2024. On June 20, 1994, an active shooter opened fire inside the base hospital resulting in five lives lost and 22 injured. Thirty years later, 92nd ARW leaders hosted a memorial ceremony to recognize the lives lost and those affected by the incident. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Clare Werner)

    Memorial Ceremony
    Washington
    Fairchild
    92nd Air Refueling Wing
    30th Anniversary

