U.S. F-16 Fighting Falcons depart for Ballast Cannon 24.6

U.S. Air Force Maj. Steve Brown, 510th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron F-16 Fighting Falcon pilot, shakes SrA Cody Montgomery's, 378th Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron F-16 crew chief, hand before departing for exercise Ballast Cannon 24.6, a single-day exercise focused on effective and rapid contingency response options, at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, June 23, 2024. The U.S. is a ready partner to assure, deter and defend in an increasingly complex and dynamic security environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ryan Hayman)

