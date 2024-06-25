Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. F-16 Fighting Falcons depart for Ballast Cannon 24.6

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    06.23.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Alondra Cristobal Hernandez 

    United States Air Forces Central         

    A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 510th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron takes off for exercise Ballast Cannon 24.6, a single-day exercise focused on effective and rapid contingency response options, from an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, June 23, 2024. The F-16 is deployed within the region to defend U.S. interests, promote regional security and deter aggression in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alondra Cristobal Hernandez)

    Date Taken: 06.23.2024
    Date Posted: 06.26.2024 09:56
    Photo ID: 8499725
    VIRIN: 240623-F-CP864-1033
    Resolution: 4414x2937
    Size: 1 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    This work, U.S. F-16 Fighting Falcons depart for Ballast Cannon 24.6 [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Alondra Cristobal Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CENTCOM
    AFCENT
    510 EFS
    F-16
    Ballast Cannon

