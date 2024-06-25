U.S. F-16 Fighting Falcons depart for Ballast Cannon 24.6

A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 510th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron takes off for exercise Ballast Cannon 24.6, a single-day exercise focused on effective and rapid contingency response options, from an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, June 23, 2024. The F-16 is deployed within the region to defend U.S. interests, promote regional security and deter aggression in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alondra Cristobal Hernandez)
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2024 09:56
|Photo ID:
|8499725
|VIRIN:
|240623-F-CP864-1033
|Resolution:
|4414x2937
|Size:
|1 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
