U.S. F-16 Fighting Falcons depart for Ballast Cannon 24.6

A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 510th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron takes off for exercise Ballast Cannon 24.6, a single-day exercise focused on effective and rapid contingency response options, from an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, June 23, 2024. The F-16 is deployed within the region to defend U.S. interests, promote regional security and deter aggression in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alondra Cristobal Hernandez)

