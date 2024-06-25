U.S. F-16 Fighting Falcons depart for Ballast Cannon 24.6

A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon is positioned on the flightline before departing for exercise Ballast Cannon 24.6, a single-day exercise focused on effective and rapid contingency response options, at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, June 23, 2024. The U.S. Air Force enures an agile fighting force for the long-term security and stability of the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ryan Hayman)

