    U.S. F-16 Fighting Falcons depart for Ballast Cannon 24.6 [Image 2 of 4]

    U.S. F-16 Fighting Falcons depart for Ballast Cannon 24.6

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    06.22.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Ryan Hayman 

    United States Air Forces Central         

    A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon is positioned on the flightline before departing for exercise Ballast Cannon 24.6, a single-day exercise focused on effective and rapid contingency response options, at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, June 23, 2024. The U.S. Air Force enures an agile fighting force for the long-term security and stability of the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ryan Hayman)

    Date Taken: 06.22.2024
    Date Posted: 06.26.2024 09:56
    Photo ID: 8499726
    VIRIN: 240623-F-NJ333-1004
    Resolution: 5287x3518
    Size: 7.26 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. F-16 Fighting Falcons depart for Ballast Cannon 24.6 [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Ryan Hayman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CENTCOM
    AFCENT
    510 EFS
    F-16
    Ballast Cannon

