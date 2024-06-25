U.S. Air Force Maj. Lee Bussey, 35th Fighter Generation Squadron outgoing commander, gives his final salute during the 35th FGS change of command ceremony at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 7, 2024. Bussey relinquished command of the 35th FGS to Maj. Adam Marthaler. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman James Johnson)

Date Taken: 06.06.2024 Date Posted: 06.25.2024 Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR