Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    35th FGS Change of Command [Image 3 of 6]

    35th FGS Change of Command

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    06.06.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman James Johnson 

    8th Fighter Wing

    From left, U.S. Air Force Col. Casey Crabill, 8th Maintenance Group commander, passes the squadron guidon to Maj. Adam Marthaler, 35th Fighter Generation Squadron incoming commander, during the 35th FGS change of command ceremony Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 7, 2024. The passing of the guidon symbolizes accepting command from the group commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman James Johnson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2024
    Date Posted: 06.25.2024 23:16
    Photo ID: 8498697
    VIRIN: 240607-F-OO000-1031
    Resolution: 4382x2916
    Size: 6.68 MB
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 35th FGS Change of Command [Image 6 of 6], by SrA James Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    35th FGS Change of Command
    35th FGS Change of Command
    35th FGS Change of Command
    35th FGS Change of Command
    35th FGS Change of Command
    35th FGS Change of Command

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    8th Fighter Wing, Kunsan Air Base, Wolf Pack, change of command, INDOPACOM, 35th FGS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT