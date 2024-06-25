From left, U.S. Air Force Col. Casey Crabill, 8th Maintenance Group commander, passes the squadron guidon to Maj. Adam Marthaler, 35th Fighter Generation Squadron incoming commander, during the 35th FGS change of command ceremony Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 7, 2024. The passing of the guidon symbolizes accepting command from the group commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman James Johnson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.06.2024 Date Posted: 06.25.2024 23:16 Photo ID: 8498697 VIRIN: 240607-F-OO000-1031 Resolution: 4382x2916 Size: 6.68 MB Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 35th FGS Change of Command [Image 6 of 6], by SrA James Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.