From left, U.S. Air Force Col. Casey Crabill, 8th Maintenance Group commander, passes the squadron guidon to Maj. Adam Marthaler, 35th Fighter Generation Squadron incoming commander, during the 35th FGS change of command ceremony Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 7, 2024. The passing of the guidon symbolizes accepting command from the group commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman James Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2024 23:16
|Photo ID:
|8498697
|VIRIN:
|240607-F-OO000-1031
|Resolution:
|4382x2916
|Size:
|6.68 MB
|Location:
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 35th FGS Change of Command [Image 6 of 6], by SrA James Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
