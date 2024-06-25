U.S. Air Force Maj. Adam Marthaler, 35th Fighter Generation Squadron incoming commander, gives his first salute during the 35th FGS change of command ceremony at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 7, 2024. Marthaler took command of the 35th FGS from Maj. Lee Bussey. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman James Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2024 23:16
|Photo ID:
|8498696
|VIRIN:
|240607-F-OO000-1041
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|9.59 MB
|Location:
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 35th FGS Change of Command [Image 6 of 6], by SrA James Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT