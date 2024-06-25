U.S. Air Force Maj. Adam Marthaler, 35th Fighter Generation Squadron incoming commander, gives his first salute during the 35th FGS change of command ceremony at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 7, 2024. Marthaler took command of the 35th FGS from Maj. Lee Bussey. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman James Johnson)

