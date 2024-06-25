Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fairchild AFB Hosts SkyFest Airshow [Image 13 of 17]

    Fairchild AFB Hosts SkyFest Airshow

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    06.23.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Rupiper 

    336th Training Support Squadron

    An A-10C Thunderbolt II assigned to the A-10 Demonstration Team performs during the Fairchild SkyFest 2024 airshow and open house at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, June 23, 2024. The A-10 Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team, stationed out of Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, flies to air shows around the country to showcase the unique combat capabilities of the A-10 “Warthog." Team Fairchild hosted the Fairchild SkyFest 2024 airshow June 22 and 23 to thank the local community for their support and partnerships. The airshow included the A-10 Thunderbolt II Demonstration team, Wings of Blue parachute team, UH-1N Huey and several other aerial acts and static displays. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Rupiper)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.23.2024
    Date Posted: 06.25.2024 21:19
    Photo ID: 8498491
    VIRIN: 240623-F-KY209-1040
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 2.54 MB
    Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fairchild AFB Hosts SkyFest Airshow [Image 17 of 17], by SrA Nicholas Rupiper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Fairchild AFB
    Airshow
    SkyFest

