An A-10C Thunderbolt II assigned to the A-10 Demonstration Team performs during the Fairchild SkyFest 2024 airshow and open house at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, June 23, 2024. The A-10 Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team, stationed out of Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, flies to air shows around the country to showcase the unique combat capabilities of the A-10 “Warthog." Team Fairchild hosted the Fairchild SkyFest 2024 airshow June 22 and 23 to thank the local community for their support and partnerships. The airshow included the A-10 Thunderbolt II Demonstration team, Wings of Blue parachute team, UH-1N Huey and several other aerial acts and static displays. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Rupiper)
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2024 21:19
|Photo ID:
|8498491
|VIRIN:
|240623-F-KY209-1040
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|2.54 MB
|Location:
|FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fairchild AFB Hosts SkyFest Airshow [Image 17 of 17], by SrA Nicholas Rupiper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT