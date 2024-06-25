Fairchild AFB Hosts SkyFest Airshow

An A-10C Thunderbolt II assigned to the A-10 Demonstration Team performs during the Fairchild SkyFest 2024 airshow and open house at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, June 23, 2024. The A-10 Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team, stationed out of Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, flies to air shows around the country to showcase the unique combat capabilities of the A-10 “Warthog." Team Fairchild hosted the Fairchild SkyFest 2024 airshow June 22 and 23 to thank the local community for their support and partnerships. The airshow included the A-10 Thunderbolt II Demonstration team, Wings of Blue parachute team, UH-1N Huey and several other aerial acts and static displays. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Rupiper)

