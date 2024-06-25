A U.S. Air Force F-35 Lighting II from the 62nd Fighter Squadron at Luke AFB, AZ, performs during the Fairchild SkyFest 2024 airshow and open house at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, June 22, 2024. Team Fairchild hosted the Fairchild SkyFest 2024 airshow June 22 and 23 to thank the local community for their support and partnerships. The airshow included the A-10 Thunderbolt II Demonstration team, Wings of Blue parachute team, UH-1N Huey and several other aerial acts and static displays. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Rupiper)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.23.2024 Date Posted: 06.25.2024 21:19 Photo ID: 8498490 VIRIN: 240623-F-KY209-1039 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 2.31 MB Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fairchild AFB Hosts SkyFest Airshow [Image 17 of 17], by SrA Nicholas Rupiper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.