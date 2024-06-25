Fairchild AFB Hosts SkyFest Airshow

A member of the Wings of Blue Parachute Team holds a flag to signal the landing zone for parachutists during the Fairchild SkyFest 2024 airshow and open house at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, June 23, 2024. The Wings of Blue has both a demonstration team and a competition team. The demonstration team travels across the country to airshows, sporting events, and other venues to represent the Air Force in precision parachuting. Team Fairchild held the Fairchild SkyFest 2024 airshow as a means of thanking the local community for their support and partnerships, as well as to inspire future generations of Airmen with a showcase of U.S. Air Force assets and their capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Rupiper)

