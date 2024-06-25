Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fairchild AFB Hosts SkyFest Airshow [Image 16 of 17]

    Fairchild AFB Hosts SkyFest Airshow

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    06.23.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Rupiper 

    336th Training Support Squadron

    A member of the Wings of Blue Parachute Team holds a flag to signal the landing zone for parachutists during the Fairchild SkyFest 2024 airshow and open house at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, June 23, 2024. The Wings of Blue has both a demonstration team and a competition team. The demonstration team travels across the country to airshows, sporting events, and other venues to represent the Air Force in precision parachuting. Team Fairchild held the Fairchild SkyFest 2024 airshow as a means of thanking the local community for their support and partnerships, as well as to inspire future generations of Airmen with a showcase of U.S. Air Force assets and their capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Rupiper)

    Date Taken: 06.23.2024
    Date Posted: 06.25.2024 21:19
    Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, US
    TAGS

    Fairchild AFB
    Airshow
    SkyFest

