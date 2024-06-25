Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Gaming Shines in First International Esports Tournament at Ramstein Air Base [Image 3 of 3]

    Coast Guard Gaming Shines in First International Esports Tournament at Ramstein Air Base

    RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    06.23.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jasmine Mieszala        

    U.S. Coast Guard Recruiting Command

    Air Force Cadet John “Chowder” Cunningham, a cadet at the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado, Senior Airman Alex “Tut” Tuttle, an advanced fighters avionics specialist with the 319th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron at Grand Forks Air Force Base, North Dakota, and Senior Airman Logan “Lohtek” LeJeune, a financial manager and comptroller with the 90th Comptroller Squadron at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming, Petty Officer 2nd Class Ethan “Echo” Adams, a yeoman at Coast Guard Base Cape Cod, Massachusetts, Petty Officer 2nd Class Christian “Lights” Rocha, a culinary specialist at Coast Guard Station Freeport, Texas, and Petty Officer 1st Class Claudio “Zielum” Giugliano, a marine science technician at the Coast Guard Atlantic Strike Team at Fort Dix, New Jersey, are interviewed by Jasmine “Veracity” Kanuga, an esports presenter and interviewer, at the Allied Forces Esports Invitational 2024 June 23, 2024 at Ramstein Air Base, Germany. This was Coast Guard Gaming’s first international competition. (US Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jasmine Mieszala)

    Coast Guard Gaming shines in first international esports tournament at Ramstein Air Base

    video games
    gaming
    esports
    Coast Guard Gaming
    CGG

