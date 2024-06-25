Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Gaming Shines in First International Esports Tournament at Ramstein Air Base [Image 2 of 3]

    Coast Guard Gaming Shines in First International Esports Tournament at Ramstein Air Base

    RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    06.22.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jasmine Mieszala        

    U.S. Coast Guard Recruiting Command

    Petty Officer 2nd Class Christian “Lights” Rocha, a culinary specialist at Coast Guard Station Freeport, Texas, prepares for a Rocket League match during the Allied Forces Esports Invitational 2024 June 22, 2024 at Ramstein Air Base, Germany. This was Coast Guard Gaming’s first international competition. (US Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jasmine Mieszala)

    video games
    gaming
    esports
    Coast Guard Gaming
    CGG

