Coast Guard Gaming shines in first international esports tournament at Ramstein Air Base

Petty Officer 2nd Class Christian “Lights” Rocha, a culinary specialist at Coast Guard Station Freeport, Texas, prepares for a Rocket League match during the Allied Forces Esports Invitational 2024 June 22, 2024 at Ramstein Air Base, Germany. This was Coast Guard Gaming’s first international competition. (US Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jasmine Mieszala)

