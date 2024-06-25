Petty Officer 2nd Class Ethan “Echo” Adams, a yeoman at Coast Guard Base Cape Cod, Massachusetts, Petty Officer 2nd Class Christian “Lights” Rocha, a culinary specialist at Coast Guard Station Freeport, Texas, Petty Officer 1st Class Claudio “Zielum” Giugliano, a marine science technician at the Coast Guard Atlantic Strike Team at Fort Dix, New Jersey, and Petty Officer 2nd Class Reece Womick, an electrician’s mate at Coast Guard Aids to Navigation Team Moriches, New York, pose for a team photo June 19, 2024 at Nanstein Castle in Landstuhl, Germany. The Coast Guard Gaming team competed in their first international esports competition at Ramstein Air Base in the Allied Forces Esports Invitational 2024, alongside two allied nations. (US Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jasmine Mieszala)
Coast Guard Gaming shines in first international esports tournament at Ramstein Air Base
