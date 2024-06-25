U.S. Air Force Col. Jennifer Hall, 81st Training Wing in-coming deputy commander, shakes hands with Lt. Col. Kevin Brockler, 81st Mission Support Group deputy commander, during her “Welcome Salute” and is introduced to leadership assigned to the 81st Training Wing at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, June 24, 2024. Welcome Salutes are a way for base leadership to welcome in-coming commanders and deputy commanders to their new unit and make them feel welcome. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrew Young)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.24.2024 Date Posted: 06.25.2024 16:55 Photo ID: 8498027 VIRIN: 240624-F-TI822-2020 Resolution: 5143x3429 Size: 2.93 MB Location: BILOXI, MISSISSIPPI, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Welcome Salute [Image 4 of 4], by Andrew Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.