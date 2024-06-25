Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Welcome Salute [Image 4 of 4]

    Welcome Salute

    BILOXI, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2024

    Photo by Andrew Young 

    81st Training Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Jennifer Hall, 81st Training Wing in-coming deputy commander, shakes hands with Lt. Col. Kevin Brockler, 81st Mission Support Group deputy commander, during her “Welcome Salute” and is introduced to leadership assigned to the 81st Training Wing at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, June 24, 2024. Welcome Salutes are a way for base leadership to welcome in-coming commanders and deputy commanders to their new unit and make them feel welcome. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrew Young)

    Keesler Air Force Base
    Air Force
    81st Training Wing
    Air Education and Training Command
    Welcome Salute

