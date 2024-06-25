U.S. Air Force Col. Jennifer Hall, 81st Training Wing in-coming deputy commander, receives “Welcome Salutes” leadership assigned to the 81st Training Wing at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, June 24, 2024. Welcome Salutes are a way for base leadership to welcome in-coming commanders and deputy commanders to their new unit and make them feel welcome. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrew Young)
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2024 16:55
|Photo ID:
|8498026
|VIRIN:
|240624-F-TI822-2002
|Resolution:
|5666x3777
|Size:
|6.11 MB
|Location:
|BILOXI, MISSISSIPPI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Welcome Salute [Image 4 of 4], by Andrew Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
