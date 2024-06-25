Welcome Salute

U.S. Air Force Col. Jennifer Hall, 81st Training Wing in-coming deputy commander, receives “Welcome Salutes” leadership assigned to the 81st Training Wing at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, June 24, 2024. Welcome Salutes are a way for base leadership to welcome in-coming commanders and deputy commanders to their new unit and make them feel welcome. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrew Young)

