U.S. Air Force Col. Michael Powell, 81st Training Group in-coming commander, shakes hands with Senior Master Sgt. Michelle LeMond, 81st Training Support Squadron military training leader flight chief, during his “Welcome Salute” and is introduced to leadership assigned to the 81st Training Wing at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, June 24, 2024. Welcome Salutes are a way for base leadership to welcome in-coming commanders and deputy commanders to their new unit and make them feel welcome. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrew Young)

