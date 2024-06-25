Congratulations! The Montana National Guard’s 208th Regional Training Institute graduated the Army’s newest Combat Medics (68W) at Fort Harrison, Mont. on June 25.

The class conducted trauma training lanes, Tactical Combat Casualty Care, Combat Casualty Assessment, and a week-long field training exercise, which culminated in a 3-day WAR DAYS exercise to test all the skills soldiers have learned. Soldiers also received certification as National Registry Emergency Medical Technicians.

Distinguished guests included senior staff of Montana Army National Guard, Col. Chad Roudebush and Sergeants Major Dennis Mora and Troy Sloss who presented awards. Also attending were Sergeants Major Niel Mulvaney and Gregory Heishmen, representatives of the US Army Medical Center of Excellence.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.24.2024 Date Posted: 06.25.2024 15:22 Photo ID: 8497665 VIRIN: 240625-A-JJ857-8538 Resolution: 1250x1000 Size: 1.08 MB Location: HELENA, MONTANA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 68W Reclass Graduation [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Matthew Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.