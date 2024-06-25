Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service

    68W Reclass Graduation [Image 2 of 5]

    68W Reclass Graduation

    HELENA, MONTANA, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2024

    Photo by Spc. Matthew Williams 

    Montana National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Congratulations! The Montana National Guard’s 208th Regional Training Institute graduated the Army’s newest Combat Medics (68W) at Fort Harrison, Mont. on June 25.
    The class conducted trauma training lanes, Tactical Combat Casualty Care, Combat Casualty Assessment, and a week-long field training exercise, which culminated in a 3-day WAR DAYS exercise to test all the skills soldiers have learned. Soldiers also received certification as National Registry Emergency Medical Technicians.
    Distinguished guests included senior staff of Montana Army National Guard, Col. Chad Roudebush and Sergeants Major Dennis Mora and Troy Sloss who presented awards. Also attending were Sergeants Major Niel Mulvaney and Gregory Heishmen, representatives of the US Army Medical Center of Excellence.

