U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Christophe Taylor, a recapture tactics team member, 2nd platoon, Alpha Company, Marine Corps Security Forces Battalion Kings Bay, Marine Corps Security Forces Regiment fire the M18 service pistol in a live-fire exercise during Tartan Eagle 24 at Naval Support Activity Northwest Annex, Chesapeake, Virginia, June 3, 2024. U.S. Marines and British Royal Marine Commandos participated in Exercise Tartan Eagle 24 a annual bilateral exercise which enhances international relations with our allies, close-quarter battles capabilities, marksmanship, exchange tactics, techniques and procedures in fixed site security. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by SSgt. Servante R. Coba)
,
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2024 10:58
|Photo ID:
|8496522
|VIRIN:
|240603-M-EI266-2884
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|5.6 MB
|Location:
|CHESAPEAKE, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Tartan Eagle 24: Marksmanship [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Servante Coba, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
