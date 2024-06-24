Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tartan Eagle 24: Marksmanship [Image 1 of 2]

    Tartan Eagle 24: Marksmanship

    CHESAPEAKE, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Servante Coba 

    Fleet Marine Force Atlantic, Marine Forces Command, Marine Forces Northern Command

    U.S. Marines and U.S. Navy Sailors with Marine Corps Security Forces Regiment and British Royal Marine Commandos, fire the M18 service pistol in a live-fire exercise during Tartan Eagle 24 at Naval Support Activity Northwest Annex, Chesapeake, Virginia, June 3, 2024. U.S. Marines and British Royal Marine Commandos participated in Exercise Tartan Eagle 24 a annual bilateral exercise which enhances international relations with our allies, close-quarter battles capabilities, marksmanship, exchange tactics, techniques and procedures in fixed site security. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Servante R. Coba)

    This work, Tartan Eagle 24: Marksmanship [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Servante Coba, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CQB
    MARFORCOM
    British Royal Marine Commandos
    MCSFR
    Tartan Eagle24

