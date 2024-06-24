Tartan Eagle 24: Marksmanship

U.S. Marines and U.S. Navy Sailors with Marine Corps Security Forces Regiment and British Royal Marine Commandos, fire the M18 service pistol in a live-fire exercise during Tartan Eagle 24 at Naval Support Activity Northwest Annex, Chesapeake, Virginia, June 3, 2024. U.S. Marines and British Royal Marine Commandos participated in Exercise Tartan Eagle 24 a annual bilateral exercise which enhances international relations with our allies, close-quarter battles capabilities, marksmanship, exchange tactics, techniques and procedures in fixed site security. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Servante R. Coba)

