The Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60) and the U.S. Navy Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine, USS Tennessee (SSBN 734) steam alongside in the Norwegian Sea, June 23, 2024. Headquartered in Naples, Italy, NAVEUR-NAVAF operates U.S. naval forces in the U.S. European Command (USEUCOM) and U.S. Africa Command (USAFRICOM) areas of responsibility. U.S. Sixth Fleet is permanently assigned to NAVEUR-NAVAF, and employs maritime forces through the full spectrum of joint and naval operations.
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2024 10:37
|Photo ID:
|8496512
|VIRIN:
|240623-N-NO901-1005
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|2.2 MB
|Location:
|NO
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Normandy (CG 60), USS Tennessee (SSBN 734) in the Norwegian Sea [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT