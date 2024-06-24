Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Normandy (CG 60), USS Tennessee (SSBN 734) in the Norwegian Sea [Image 2 of 4]

    USS Normandy (CG 60), USS Tennessee (SSBN 734) in the Norwegian Sea

    NORWAY

    06.23.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Cameron Edy  

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    The Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60) and the U.S. Navy Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine, USS Tennessee (SSBN 734) steam alongside in the Norwegian Sea, June 23, 2024. Headquartered in Naples, Italy, NAVEUR-NAVAF operates U.S. naval forces in the U.S. European Command (USEUCOM) and U.S. Africa Command (USAFRICOM) areas of responsibility. U.S. Sixth Fleet is permanently assigned to NAVEUR-NAVAF, and employs maritime forces through the full spectrum of joint and naval operations.

    Date Taken: 06.23.2024
    Date Posted: 06.25.2024 10:37
    This work, USS Normandy (CG 60), USS Tennessee (SSBN 734) in the Norwegian Sea [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Cameron Edy, identified by DVIDS

    SSBN

