    776th EABS mass casualty exercise [Image 7 of 7]

    776th EABS mass casualty exercise

    DJIBOUTI

    06.24.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Olivia Gibson 

    406th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Air Force medics assigned to the 776th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron care for a patient during a mass casualty exercise at Chabelley Airfield, Djibouti, June 24, 2024. Conducting regular readiness exercises help ensure Chabelley Airfield remains a secure, durable and agile installation to project airpower for U.S. Africa Command and U.S. Central Command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Olivia Gibson)

    AFRICOM
    Mass Casualty Exercise
    USAF
    TF-P
    449 AEG
    776th EABS

