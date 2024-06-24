776th EABS mass casualty exercise

U.S. Air Force medics assigned to the 776th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron care for a patient during a mass casualty exercise at Chabelley Airfield, Djibouti, June 24, 2024. Conducting regular readiness exercises help ensure Chabelley Airfield remains a secure, durable and agile installation to project airpower for U.S. Africa Command and U.S. Central Command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Olivia Gibson)

Date Taken: 06.24.2024 Date Posted: 06.25.2024