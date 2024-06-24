U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Task Force - Paxton carry a patient during a mass casualty exercise at Chabelley Airfield, Djibouti, June 24, 2024. TF-P assists Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa to counter transnational threats and malign actors, strengthen security forces and respond to crises. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Olivia Gibson)
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2024 06:46
|Photo ID:
|8496021
|VIRIN:
|240624-F-TK834-1123
|Resolution:
|5304x3529
|Size:
|1.46 MB
|Location:
|DJ
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 776th EABS mass casualty exercise [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Olivia Gibson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
