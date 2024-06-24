U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Task Force - Paxton carry a patient during a mass casualty exercise at Chabelley Airfield, Djibouti, June 24, 2024. TF-P assists Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa to counter transnational threats and malign actors, strengthen security forces and respond to crises. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Olivia Gibson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.24.2024 Date Posted: 06.25.2024 06:46 Photo ID: 8496021 VIRIN: 240624-F-TK834-1123 Resolution: 5304x3529 Size: 1.46 MB Location: DJ Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 776th EABS mass casualty exercise [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Olivia Gibson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.