776th EABS mass casualty exercise

U.S. Air Force firefighters assigned to the 776th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron load a patient into an ambulance during a mass casualty exercise at Chabelley Airfield, Djibouti, June 24, 2024. Conducting regular readiness exercises help ensure Chabelley Airfield remains a secure, durable and agile installation to project airpower for U.S. Africa Command and U.S. Central Command.(U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Olivia Gibson)
