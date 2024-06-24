U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Alia Yusuf, 100th Comptroller Squadron finance technician, salutes Maj. Gen. Paul Moga, Third Air Force commander, after being recognized for her work at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, June 20, 2024. Moga traveled to RAF Mildenhall to meet with Airmen, learn about their skills and observe how they support Third AF, U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa, and the U.S. European Command mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Viviam Chiu)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.20.2024 Date Posted: 06.25.2024 04:26 Photo ID: 8495918 VIRIN: 240620-F-NR913-1229 Resolution: 4809x3200 Size: 614.67 KB Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Team Mildenhall leaders welcome 3rd AF commander [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Viviam Chiu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.