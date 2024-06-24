Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Mildenhall leaders welcome 3rd AF commander [Image 2 of 5]

    Team Mildenhall leaders welcome 3rd AF commander

    RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    06.20.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Viviam Chiu 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Paul Moga, right, Third Air Force commander, recognizes Capt. Patrick Wellbaum, left, 100th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron flight officer in charge, at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, June 20, 2024. Moga traveled to RAF Mildenhall to meet with Airmen, learn about their jobs and observe how they support the Third AF, U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa, and the U.S. European Command mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Viviam Chiu)

    Date Taken: 06.20.2024
    Date Posted: 06.25.2024 04:26
    Photo ID: 8495915
    VIRIN: 240620-F-NR913-1032
    Resolution: 3904x2598
    Size: 432.56 KB
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team Mildenhall leaders welcome 3rd AF commander [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Viviam Chiu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    airmen
    excellence
    readiness

