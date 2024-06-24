Team Mildenhall leaders welcome 3rd AF commander

Team Mildenhall leaders greet U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Paul Moga, Third Air Force commander, at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, June 20, 2024. Moga traveled to RAF Mildenhall to meet with Airmen, learn about their skills and observe how they support Third AF, U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa, and the U.S. European Command mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Viviam Chiu)

