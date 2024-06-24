Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Navy volunteers commemorate Battle of Okinawa at Peace Memorial Park candle lighting [Image 3 of 12]

    U.S. Navy volunteers commemorate Battle of Okinawa at Peace Memorial Park candle lighting

    ITOMAN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    06.22.2024

    Photo by Candice Barber 

    Commander, Fleet Activities, Okinawa

    ITOMAN, Japan (June 22, 2024) Lt. Cmdr. Simone Mims, Expeditionary Strike Group Seven, sets up candles at Peace Memorial Park in Itoman, Okinawa, Japan, June 22, 2024. U.S. Navy Sailors participated in the candle lighting event on the eve of Okinawa Memorial Day, a prefectural holiday commemorating those who died during the 1945 Battle of Okinawa. The event was held at Peace Memorial Park, the site of memorial walls bearing the names of more than 200,000 individuals from all nations involved who lost their lives during the battle. (U.S. Navy photo by Public Affairs Officer Candice Barber)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.22.2024
    Date Posted: 06.25.2024 04:32
    Photo ID: 8495898
    VIRIN: 240622-N-LT479-1026
    Resolution: 6502x4335
    Size: 9.16 MB
    Location: ITOMAN, OKINAWA, JP
    Hometown: NEW LONDON, CONNECTICUT, US
    Hometown: SLIDELL, LOUISIANA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Navy volunteers commemorate Battle of Okinawa at Peace Memorial Park candle lighting [Image 12 of 12], by Candice Barber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Navy volunteers commemorate Battle of Okinawa at Peace Memorial Park candle lighting
    U.S. Navy volunteers commemorate Battle of Okinawa at Peace Memorial Park candle lighting
    U.S. Navy volunteers commemorate Battle of Okinawa at Peace Memorial Park candle lighting
    U.S. Navy volunteers commemorate Battle of Okinawa at Peace Memorial Park candle lighting
    U.S. Navy volunteers commemorate Battle of Okinawa at Peace Memorial Park candle lighting
    U.S. Navy volunteers commemorate Battle of Okinawa at Peace Memorial Park candle lighting
    U.S. Navy volunteers commemorate Battle of Okinawa at Peace Memorial Park candle lighting
    U.S. Navy volunteers commemorate Battle of Okinawa at Peace Memorial Park candle lighting
    U.S. Navy volunteers commemorate Battle of Okinawa at Peace Memorial Park candle lighting
    U.S. Navy volunteers commemorate Battle of Okinawa at Peace Memorial Park candle lighting
    U.S. Navy volunteers commemorate Battle of Okinawa at Peace Memorial Park candle lighting
    U.S. Navy volunteers commemorate Battle of Okinawa at Peace Memorial Park candle lighting

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    U.S. Navy volunteers commemorate Battle of Okinawa at Peace Memorial Park candle lighting

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Okinawa
    memorial
    volunteers
    peace
    U.S. Navy
    CFAO

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT