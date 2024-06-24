U.S. Navy volunteers commemorate Battle of Okinawa at Peace Memorial Park candle lighting

ITOMAN, Japan (June 22, 2024) Lt. Cmdr. Simone Mims, Expeditionary Strike Group Seven, sets up candles at Peace Memorial Park in Itoman, Okinawa, Japan, June 22, 2024. U.S. Navy Sailors participated in the candle lighting event on the eve of Okinawa Memorial Day, a prefectural holiday commemorating those who died during the 1945 Battle of Okinawa. The event was held at Peace Memorial Park, the site of memorial walls bearing the names of more than 200,000 individuals from all nations involved who lost their lives during the battle. (U.S. Navy photo by Public Affairs Officer Candice Barber)

