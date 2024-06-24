U.S. Navy volunteers commemorate Battle of Okinawa at Peace Memorial Park candle lighting

On the eve of Okinawa Memorial Day, more than 60 U.S. Navy Sailors and family members joined local volunteers to display nearly 7,000 candles for a nighttime vigil at Okinawa’s Peace Memorial Park. Recognized as the deadliest battle of the Pacific War, the 1945 Battle of Okinawa claimed more than 200,000 lives in just 82 days. This year’s day of remembrance marks the 79th anniversary of the end of the Battle of Okinawa.



The non-profit organization, Bankoku Shinryo-No-Kai, hosts the annual candle lighting event during which volunteers transform Mabuni Hill, the site of the battle’s end and the location of memorial walls inscribed with the names of those who died. Volunteer coordinator Naoki Matsukawa explains, "Every year, June 22, we do this candle lighting. The purpose of the candles is to commemorate those who died in the war, regardless of their nationality. Secondly, we would like to convey the importance of peace to the younger generation by lighting candles. And lastly, our most important objective is to send a message to the world that peace is important."



Service members from Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa (CFAO), U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa, White Beach Fire and Emergency Services, Expeditionary Strike Group 7, and other commands across Okinawa were welcomed for this initiative, now in its thirteenth year. A highlight of the event was when American Sailors and Japanese students worked together to light the meters-long candle display spelling out “peace” (平和, pronounced hei-wa).



Master-at-Arms Senior Chief Petty Officer Jonathon Walter, senior enlisted leader for CFAO, remarked on his participation in the candle lighting. “I’m grateful for the opportunity to pay my respects to those honored here. Walking through the park is an incredibly humbling and somber reminder of the sacrifices of war. I'll never forget what we experienced here today. It put so much into perspective. As a Navy, it’s more important than ever to strengthen our relationships with the local community and foster unity and mutual respect wherever we serve."



After setting out thousands of candles in the quintessential Okinawan heat and humidity, Navy volunteers explored the Prefectural Peace Memorial Museum, thanks to ticket donations sponsored by the CFAO Chief Petty Officer Association. Museum visitors learned about the Battle of Okinawa through striking visual displays and poignant survivor testimonials, leaving with a deeper appreciation for the peaceful heart of Okinawans.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.22.2024 Date Posted: 06.25.2024