    U.S. Navy volunteers commemorate Battle of Okinawa at Peace Memorial Park candle lighting [Image 7 of 12]

    U.S. Navy volunteers commemorate Battle of Okinawa at Peace Memorial Park candle lighting

    ITOMAN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    06.22.2024

    Photo by Candice Barber 

    Commander, Fleet Activities, Okinawa

    Spotlights brighten the night sky over Okinawa’s Peace Memorial Park in Itoman, Okinawa, Japan, June 22, 2024. U.S. Navy Sailors participated in a candle lighting event on the eve of Okinawa Memorial Day, a prefectural holiday honoring the more than 200,000 lives lost during the 1945 Battle of Okinawa. (U.S. Navy photo by Public Affairs Officer Candice Barber)

    This work, U.S. Navy volunteers commemorate Battle of Okinawa at Peace Memorial Park candle lighting [Image 12 of 12], by Candice Barber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Okinawa
    memorial
    volunteers
    peace
    U.S. Navy
    CFAO

