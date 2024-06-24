Spotlights brighten the night sky over Okinawa’s Peace Memorial Park in Itoman, Okinawa, Japan, June 22, 2024. U.S. Navy Sailors participated in a candle lighting event on the eve of Okinawa Memorial Day, a prefectural holiday honoring the more than 200,000 lives lost during the 1945 Battle of Okinawa. (U.S. Navy photo by Public Affairs Officer Candice Barber)
|Date Taken:
|06.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2024 04:32
|Photo ID:
|8495903
|VIRIN:
|240622-N-LT479-1067
|Resolution:
|3024x4032
|Size:
|6.53 MB
|Location:
|ITOMAN, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Navy volunteers commemorate Battle of Okinawa at Peace Memorial Park candle lighting [Image 12 of 12], by Candice Barber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
U.S. Navy volunteers commemorate Battle of Okinawa at Peace Memorial Park candle lighting
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT