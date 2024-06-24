86 AW commander participates in MDG immersion experience

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Adrienne L. Williams, 86th Airlift Wing commander practices suturing a wound on a mannequin during a medical simulation at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, June 20, 2024. Williams learned methods for dressing wounds through closing of dead space and aligning skin edges for aesthetic purposes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Renan Arredondo)

