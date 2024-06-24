U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Adrienne L. Williams, 86th Airlift Wing commander practices suturing a wound on a mannequin during a medical simulation at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, June 20, 2024. Williams learned methods for dressing wounds through closing of dead space and aligning skin edges for aesthetic purposes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Renan Arredondo)
|Date Taken:
|06.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2024 03:32
|Photo ID:
|8495883
|VIRIN:
|240620-F-TO537-2112
|Resolution:
|7199x4805
|Size:
|16.47 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 86 AW commander participates in MDG immersion experience [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Renan Arredondo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
