86 AW commander participates in MDG immersion experience

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Adrienne L. Williams, middle, 86th Airlift Wing commander, receives a briefing from the 86th Medical Group leadership at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, June 20, 2024. During the brief, Williams gained an understanding of the scope of the medical group's missions at Ramstein AB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Renan Arredondo)

