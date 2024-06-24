Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    86 AW commander participates in MDG immersion experience [Image 6 of 6]

    86 AW commander participates in MDG immersion experience

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, GERMANY

    06.20.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Renan Arredondo 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Adrienne L. Williams, middle, 86th Airlift Wing commander, receives a briefing from the 86th Medical Group leadership at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, June 20, 2024. During the brief, Williams gained an understanding of the scope of the medical group's missions at Ramstein AB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Renan Arredondo)

    Date Taken: 06.20.2024
    Date Posted: 06.25.2024 03:32
    VIRIN: 240620-F-TO537-2029
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, DE
