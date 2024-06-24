U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Dominic Brown-Flores, left, 86th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron en route patient staging medical technician, demonstrates the functionality of their emergency transport vehicle to U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Adrienne L. Williams, center, 86th Airlift Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Louis J. Ludwig, 86th AW command chief at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, June 20, 2024. The En Route Patient Staging System flight is part of the patient movement system responsible for transporting patients from the point of injury to definitive treatment, managing missions arriving from Europe, Africa, Central Asia, and the United States. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Renan Arredondo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.20.2024 Date Posted: 06.25.2024 03:32 Photo ID: 8495882 VIRIN: 240620-F-TO537-2129 Resolution: 6281x4192 Size: 13.08 MB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, DE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 86 AW commander participates in MDG immersion experience [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Renan Arredondo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.