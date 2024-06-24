Sailors with CTF 75 Warm Up as They Prepare to Take on the Murph Challenge

SANTA RITA, Guam (May 17, 2024) - Sailors from Command Task Force 75 participated in the Murph Challenge. The Murph is a physical training challenge conducted in honor of Navy SEAL and Medal of Honor recipient Lt. Michael P. Murphy who died in the service of his country in 2005.

The challenge consisted of the following workout:

- One-mile run

- 100 pull-ups

- 200 push-ups

- 300 squats

- One-mile run

Sailors were encouraged to remember the ultimate sacrifice paid by fellow service members as they pushed through the grueling workout and supported each other through the final stretch.

