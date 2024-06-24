Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailors Line Up to Complete Rounds During the Murph Challenge [Image 10 of 12]

    Sailors Line Up to Complete Rounds During the Murph Challenge

    GUAM

    05.17.2024

    Photo by Rachel Landers 

    Commander Task Force 75

    SANTA RITA, Guam (May 17, 2024) - Sailors from Command Task Force 75 participated in the Murph Challenge. The Murph is a physical training challenge conducted in honor of Navy SEAL and Medal of Honor recipient Lt. Michael P. Murphy who died in the service of his country in 2005.
    The challenge consisted of the following workout:
    - One-mile run
    - 100 pull-ups
    - 200 push-ups
    - 300 squats
    - One-mile run
    Sailors were encouraged to remember the ultimate sacrifice paid by fellow service members as they pushed through the grueling workout and supported each other through the final stretch.

    This work, Sailors Line Up to Complete Rounds During the Murph Challenge [Image 12 of 12], by Rachel Landers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

