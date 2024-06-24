6th MSG transitions to a new commander

Airmen salute the departing commander of the 6th Mission Support Group during the 6th MSG change of command ceremony at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, June 17, 2024. The change of command ceremony is a military tradition representing a formal transfer of authority and responsibility for a unit from one commanding or flag officer to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alicia Campbell)
