    6th MSG transitions to a new commander [Image 4 of 5]

    6th MSG transitions to a new commander

    MACDILL, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Alicia Campbell 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    Airmen salute the departing commander of the 6th Mission Support Group during the 6th MSG change of command ceremony at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, June 17, 2024. The change of command ceremony is a military tradition representing a formal transfer of authority and responsibility for a unit from one commanding or flag officer to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alicia Campbell)

    MacDill AFB
    Change of command
    Tampa
    6th MSG

