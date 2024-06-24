6th MSG transitions to a new commander

U.S. Air Force Col. Adam Bingham, 6th Air Refueling Wing commander, left, stands at attention next to Col. Jason Parker, outgoing commander for the 6th Mission Support Group, during the 6th MSG change of command ceremony at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, June 17, 2024. As part of the 6th ARW, the 6th MSG oversees civil engineering, communications, contracting, logistics, mission support, and security forces at MacDill. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alicia Campbell)

