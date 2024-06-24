Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    6th MSG transitions to a new commander [Image 1 of 5]

    6th MSG transitions to a new commander

    MACDILL, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Alicia Campbell 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    Cornelius Clark, 6th Civil Engineering Squadron lead firefighter, waits for the 6th Mission Support Group change of command ceremony to begin at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, June 18, 2024. The 6th MSG oversees civil engineering, communications, contracting, logistics, mission support, and security forces at MacDill. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alicia Campbell)

    Date Taken: 06.16.2024
    Date Posted: 06.24.2024 21:02
    Location: MACDILL, FLORIDA, US
    MacDill AFB
    Change of command
    Tampa
    6th MSG

