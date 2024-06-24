Cornelius Clark, 6th Civil Engineering Squadron lead firefighter, waits for the 6th Mission Support Group change of command ceremony to begin at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, June 18, 2024. The 6th MSG oversees civil engineering, communications, contracting, logistics, mission support, and security forces at MacDill. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alicia Campbell)
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2024 21:02
|Photo ID:
|8495308
|VIRIN:
|240617-F-SI502-1367
|Resolution:
|5724x5096
|Size:
|1.93 MB
|Location:
|MACDILL, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 6th MSG transitions to a new commander [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Alicia Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT