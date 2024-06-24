Marine Corps air traffic controllers man international airport during Valiant Shield 24

From left to right, U.S. Marine Corps 2nd Lt. John Fauntleroy, team leader of the Marine Air Control Squadron 1 Marine Air Traffic Control Mobile Team (MMT), Marine Air Control Group 38, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing; Sgt. Steven Djoumi, an air traffic controller with the MMT; Sgt. Andrey Garbuzov, an air traffic controller and assistant team leader of the MMT; and Desirae Jo Pedro, an Aerodrome Flight Information Service specialist with the Palau Ministry of Public Infrastructure and Industries, pose for a photo in the Palau International Airport control tower, Arai, Palau, June 17, 2024. The MMT provided Federal Aviation Administration certified tower and ground control to Palau International Airport in support of exercise Valiant Shield 24, June 7-18, 2024, providing air traffic control services to 214 military and civilian aircraft.

