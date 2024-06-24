Marine Corps air traffic controllers man international airport during Valiant Shield 24

Sgt. Andrey Garbuzov, right, an air traffic controller and assistant team leader of the Marine Air Control Squadron 1 Marine Air Traffic Control Mobile Team (MMT), Marine Air Control Group 38, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, shows Col. Michael Mulvey, commanding officer of Combat Logistics Regiment 17, 1st Marine Logistics Group, how to read an approach plate for navigation to Palau International Airport runway 27, in the airport control tower, Arai, Palau, June 17, 2024. The MMT provided Federal Aviation Administration certified tower and ground control to Palau International Airport in support of exercise Valiant Shield 24, June 7-18, 2024, providing air traffic control services to 214 military and civilian aircraft.

