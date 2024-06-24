Marine Corps air traffic controllers man international airport during Valiant Shield 24

Sgt. Colby Pedersen, an air traffic controller with the Marine Air Control Squadron 1 Marine Air Traffic Control Mobile Team (MMT), Marine Air Control Group 38, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, controls an F-22 Raptor with the U.S. Air Force 27th Fighter Squadron, as it conducts a low approach onto Runway 09 at Palau International Airport, Arai, Palau, June 12, 2024. Marines with the MMT provided Federal Aviation Administration certified tower and ground control to Palau International Airport in support of exercise Valiant Shield 24, June 7-18, 2024, providing air traffic control services to 214 military and civilian aircraft.

