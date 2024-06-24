Chief Deputy Coroner Benjamin Brewer and the 182nd Force Support Squadron’s Fatality Search and Recovery Team discuss interoperability at the Peoria County Coroner’s office in Peoria, Illinois, June 14, 2024. The FSRT and Coroner’s office met to become more familiar with each others’ capabilities during joint operations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Lealan Buehrer)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.13.2024 Date Posted: 06.24.2024 16:21 Photo ID: 8494825 VIRIN: 240614-Z-EU280-1064 Resolution: 6016x4016 Size: 7.91 MB Location: PEORIA, ILLINOIS, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 240614-Z-EU280-1064 [Image 6 of 6], by MSgt Lealan Buehrer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.