240614-Z-EU280-1055

Chief Deputy Coroner Benjamin Brewer learns about a 182nd Force Support Squadron’s Fatality Search and Recovery Team trailer Peoria County Coroner’s office in Peoria, Illinois, June 14, 2024. The FSRT and Coroner’s office met to become more familiar with each others’ capabilities during joint operations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Lealan Buehrer)

