Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    240614-Z-EU280-1093 [Image 4 of 6]

    240614-Z-EU280-1093

    PEORIA, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Lealan Buehrer 

    182nd Airlift Wing

    Chief Deputy Coroner Benjamin Brewer and the 182nd Force Support Squadron’s Fatality Search and Recovery Team discuss interoperability at the Peoria County Coroner’s office in Peoria, Illinois, June 14, 2024. The FSRT and Coroner’s office met to become more familiar with each others’ capabilities during joint operations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Lealan Buehrer)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.13.2024
    Date Posted: 06.24.2024 16:21
    Photo ID: 8494821
    VIRIN: 240614-Z-EU280-1093
    Resolution: 5741x3832
    Size: 6.08 MB
    Location: PEORIA, ILLINOIS, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 240614-Z-EU280-1093 [Image 6 of 6], by MSgt Lealan Buehrer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    240614-Z-EU280-1021
    240614-Z-EU280-1072
    240614-Z-EU280-1055
    240614-Z-EU280-1093
    240614-Z-EU280-1084
    240614-Z-EU280-1064

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Air Force
    FSRT
    Fatality Search and Recovery Team
    More Lethal and Ready Force
    Peoria County Coroner

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT