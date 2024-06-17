Strategic Ohio Council for Higher Education visits Wright-Patterson Air Force Base

Michael Tapia, 711th Human Performance Wing Aerospace Physiology Research section chief, briefs Strategic Ohio Council for Higher Education tour attendees about the Air Force Research Laboratory’s centrifuge device on Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, June 13, 2024. The device is the only human-rated centrifuge owned by the Department of Defense and is used for aircrew-acceleration training, research, and testing missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Zion Dillahunt)

