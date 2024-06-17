Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Strategic Ohio Council for Higher Education visits Wright-Patterson Air Force Base [Image 3 of 3]

    Strategic Ohio Council for Higher Education visits Wright-Patterson Air Force Base

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, US, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2024

    Photo by Zion Dillahunt 

    88th Air Base Wing

    Michael Tapia, 711th Human Performance Wing Aerospace Physiology Research section chief, briefs Strategic Ohio Council for Higher Education tour attendees about the Air Force Research Laboratory’s centrifuge device on Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, June 13, 2024. The device is the only human-rated centrifuge owned by the Department of Defense and is used for aircrew-acceleration training, research, and testing missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Zion Dillahunt)

