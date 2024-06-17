Strategic Ohio Council for Higher Education visits Wright-Patterson Air Force Base

Capt. Joe Hamilton, 89th Airlift Squadron, briefs students from the Strategic Ohio Council for Higher Education group inside the cockpit of a C-17 Globemaster III on Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, June 13, 2024. The tour introduced over 25 students to active-duty personnel and Department of Defense employees while exploring various career opportunities at Wright-Patt AFB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Zion Dillahunt)

